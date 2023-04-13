LOCAL people are being asked for their feedback on the proposed locations of new on-street electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the Forest.
Gloucestershire County Council is planning a rollout of 1,000 EV charging points over the next three years as part of a wider strategy to tackle the climate emergency.
Around 30 locations across the county’s six districts have been proposed, with the council now seeking feedback via a survey from people who live nearby.
Six locations are being proposed for the rollout in the Forest, including in the centre of the district’s four towns.
They will be the first on-street chargers to be installed in the district, with those currently available for public use located on privately owned land, such as in supermarket car parks.
In Cinderford, chargepoints are proposed for Station Street, which connects the High Street with Valley Road.
In Coleford they’re being considered for Gloucester Road, near the Forest of Dean Police Station.
The proposed location for Newent is on Church Street, just off Broad Street in the town centre, while in Lydney they’re being considered for Templeway West, between the hospital and town hall.
Locations in two Forest villages are also proposed; at Eastern Avenue in Mitchedlean and Coronation Cottages in Newnham.
The council says around one third of carbon dioxide emissions in Gloucestershire come from transport, and private vehicle use accounts for over half of this - 55 per cent.
But it says switching from fossil fuel to electric vehicles has the potential to reduce these figures “significantly”.
The rollout comes with the government due to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.
The council says it wants to complete the rollout “well ahead” of that date to allow residents to make the switch “as early as possible”.
Cllr David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning, said: “It’s great news that our plans to install 1,000 electric vehicle charging points around the county are progressing.
“Electric vehicles cut emissions, improve air quality and reduce noise pollution, so these charging points will help to create a greener Gloucestershire and provide accessible facilities for residents who do not have off-street parking.”
People who live near the propoised locations have been contacted by the council to give their feedback.
But the council wants to emphasise that they are “just proposals” at this stage, and that no decisions have been taken yet.
Residents are also invited to share their views on where they think the chargers should be located via a survey, which can be found here.