Budding entrepreneurs at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools scooped two awards at the annual Young Enterprise Company of the Year Welsh Area Final in Nantgarw, near Cardiff.
The Year 12 students won the Most Appropriate for Export accolade for their product range, while Harry Bailey clinched the top prize for the Best Individual Presentation.
The Sixth Form students called their company Business and Ventures Enterprise (BAVE) and have been running it since September, manufacturing and marketing a range of products from Rudolf the reindeer Christmas decorations to bespoke clocks.
The competition was in three parts: a formal business report, an interview at their trade stand by a panel of four judges, and a four-minute presentation delivered to an audience of more than 100 people. The Monmouth students showed great maturity throughout the Welsh final and performed very well in all areas of the competition.
The regional winners will now go on to the national finals.
Team members were Dylan Carter, Ryan Stanley, Mony Kennerley, Jake Lewis, Lawrence Johnson, Jake Talbot, Harry Bailey, Harry Fernandez-Ford, Lewys Evans, Tommy Chubb, Kieran Bladen, Gethin Evans and Oliver Bowen.
Sixth Form student Dylan Carter (left) is presented with the Most Appropriate for Export honour by Paul Brooks, from The Institute of Export and International Trade.