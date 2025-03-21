Smiths Auctions are eagerly awaiting their forthcoming sale on March 27-28. With over twelve hundred lots of antiques and collectables, the sale is promising to be an exciting event.
The jewellery section is bound to lead the way as the cabinets are near to bursting with a huge variety of valuables including gold charm bracelets, gold necklaces, diamond rings, pretty pendants and a wide selection of silver and costume jewellery. A fabulous diamond ring set with over two carats of diamonds is estimated at £1,800/£2,500. However there is also a huge variety of more affordable rings set with diamonds, sapphires, rubies, opals, amethysts etc. With many pieces priced between £50 and £800 in both antique and modern styles – there really is something for everyone. In the costume jewellery section a number of collectable enamel items includes a very attractive pansy form brooch and a cheerful posy ring example – both are estimated at just £40/£60.
The enamel theme continues into the silver section where a variety of pretty enamel and tortoiseshell wares should attract collectors and trade buyers alike. Of particular note is a Georg Jensen salt pot in the form of a toadstool as well as a very pretty floral enamel antique snuff box. At the other end of the spectrum is a range of antique silverware with a rare 17th century silver spoon featuring a desirable ‘trefid’ terminal expected to make £300/£500. Other collectable pieces of silver include a Victorian oval silver hip flask by Sampson & Mordan estimated at £200/£300 and a fine antique hobnail cut glass claret jug with silver mounts estimated at just £100/£150. Both would make excellent gifts for the ‘man who has everything’!
The furniture section of the sale includes a good set of six Victorian dining chairs as well as a range of antique country chairs, bookcases, mirrors, coffers and chests of drawers. A George II oak chest of drawers includes an unusual arrangement of small drawers to the first tier, which definitely adds to its charms. Amongst other rustic items there is a large Victorian refectory dining table with a very heavy oak top. This proved a challenge to the poor transport men when coaxing it out of its former farmhouse kitchen and across an uneven cobbled farmyard to the van which had to be parked some distance away.
A fabulous Edwardian large glass panel with etched Art Nouveau decoration shows a peacock amongst stylised and intwined flowers typical of the period. It would make a wonderful feature window or interior decorative highlight and is estimated at £600/£800. Other furnishing items include a selection of Persian rugs, brass, copper, lighting and textiles.
A large range of attractive ceramics includes antique and vintage tea services and dinner ware as well as a large selection of Royal Worcester decorative porcelain and a collection of rustic studio pottery.
A ‘Pure Butter’ shop keepers slab reputedly comes from the grocer’s shop in Cinderford, although sadly the vendor has no provenance to prove this. However advertising and shop display items are very collectable at the moment and this piece is expected to make at least £300/£500.
Another nostalgic item is a ‘Handy Fox’ emergency needlework repair kit which includes needles and cotton, as well as safety pins, nylon stocking thread and ‘Best Silk Knicker Elastic’. In immaculate condition and quaintly set out in a small circular box it is bound to attract a range of collectors who will love its vintage charm.
A selection of men’s watches in the sale includes a number of good quality examples of modern and vintage watches such as a Breitling Aerospace quartz watch estimated at £1,000/£1,500 and a 1960s Jaeger LeCoultre vintage alarm watch estimated at £500/£700.
Viewing for the sale is on Wednesday, March 26 from 10am to 5pm and on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am. The fully illustrated catalogue and live bidding are available online at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk Entries are invited for Smiths May auction by appointment from April 3– please telephone 01531 821776.