The jewellery section is bound to lead the way as the cabinets are near to bursting with a huge variety of valuables including gold charm bracelets, gold necklaces, diamond rings, pretty pendants and a wide selection of silver and costume jewellery. A fabulous diamond ring set with over two carats of diamonds is estimated at £1,800/£2,500. However there is also a huge variety of more affordable rings set with diamonds, sapphires, rubies, opals, amethysts etc. With many pieces priced between £50 and £800 in both antique and modern styles – there really is something for everyone. In the costume jewellery section a number of collectable enamel items includes a very attractive pansy form brooch and a cheerful posy ring example – both are estimated at just £40/£60.