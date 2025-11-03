Often couples might choose something as a joint Christmas gift to enhance their home and this might be a painting, piece of ceramics or even an item of furniture. The paintings section of the sale includes a wide range of modern and antique art to suit all tastes and interiors. A pair of attractive oil on canvas paintings of French shop fronts by Thomas Pradzynski estimated at £400/£600 could well prove popular as they would fit into a variety of interiors. Other works include a variety of landscapes in both watercolours and oils whilst an eye catching pair of large Chinese embroidered panels of a lion and a tiger might well appeal to lovers of something a bit more exciting and exotic.