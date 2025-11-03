Smiths Newent Auctions have now uploaded their online catalogue so that buyers can do a bit of ‘window shopping’ before the sale on November 13-14. The saleroom will be open for viewing on November 11-12 from 10am to 5pm and on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am. With a fantastic selection of over twelve hundred lots the team are hoping this sale will attract buyers looking for Christmas inspiration as well as offering a tempting range of antiques and collectables for the home.
The jewellery cabinet is always a popular stopping point in the saleroom - particularly at this time of year. A good quality classic diamond set 18ct gold tennis bracelet should prove popular and is estimated at £2,000/£3,000. At around the same price a fine emerald and diamond cluster ring should also attract plenty of attention whilst a lovely selection of antique and modern jewellery includes a beautiful opal and diamond cluster ring and a wide selection of gold necklaces, brooches, bracelets and rings – all at a fraction of the price on the high street.
With gold prices soaring gold jewellery in the shops is getting ‘skimpier and skimpier’ but second hand jewellery bought at auction provides far better quality, weight and value! If your beloved already has plenty of jewellery – then how about a beautiful carved and inlaid sandalwood jewellery box featuring lift out trays and many tiny lidded compartments. Estimated at £150/£200 this box would be the perfect place to store all your gems and treasures.
The silver shelves are full of ideas for luxurious gifts including an attractive silver monteith style centrepiece bowl which could be the highlight of any Christmas table setting. Other silver table ware includes serving cutlery, decorative serving dishes, elegant candlesticks and a even a fine Georgian silver and cut glass oil and vinegar set made in 1747 by Samuel Wood and estimated at £500/£700. More giftable items include an Edwardian silver tankard engraved with a squirrel, a silver spirit flask, Victorian cut glass and silver mounted scent bottles, caddy spoons, decorative boxes and so on. A charming set of three silver and enamel ducks are bound to be popular -whilst a pretty set of six silver and enamel coffee spoons seem like the perfect gift for a coffee lover.
Often couples might choose something as a joint Christmas gift to enhance their home and this might be a painting, piece of ceramics or even an item of furniture. The paintings section of the sale includes a wide range of modern and antique art to suit all tastes and interiors. A pair of attractive oil on canvas paintings of French shop fronts by Thomas Pradzynski estimated at £400/£600 could well prove popular as they would fit into a variety of interiors. Other works include a variety of landscapes in both watercolours and oils whilst an eye catching pair of large Chinese embroidered panels of a lion and a tiger might well appeal to lovers of something a bit more exciting and exotic.
A range of toys in the sale includes a few nicely boxed die cast vehicles which are very collectable - such as a Britains Diesel Tractor estimated at £100/£150 and a selection of Dinky boxed racing cars. Other toys in the sale include a charming Swiss pair of musical automaton birds in a gilded cage estimated at £200/£300. You can see the pair singing beautifully on Smiths popular Facebook page.
The furniture section of the sale includes a group of antique pine furniture - such as a large Victorian glazed kitchen scullery cupboard and from the same home a large rustic pine corner cupboard and sideboard. Perfect for those who eschew a fitted kitchen and want to go for something a bit different and more arty! Other more traditional furniture can be found in the form of an impressive Victorian Boulle credenza and a handsome Georgian walnut chest on stand. A very attractive early 19th century rosewood work table features an attractive curved work basket and is estimated at £200/£300. Other useful pieces include a range of cupboards, bookcases and display cabinets as well as dining tables, chests of drawers and a selection of chairs.
A large pair of Chinese antique garden urns should create interest from aboard as should a large late Qing dynasty famille verte vase estimated at £500/£800. These items may well find there way back home where interest for exported antiques to the West is now very strong. Items made closer to home include some early marbled tiles from the tile works at Lugwardine and a Mary Rose teapot – both of which should attract local buyers.
The fully illustrated catalogue and online bidding can be found at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk Entries for Smiths popular New Year Sale on January 2-3 are invited by appointment. The sale includes a full range of antiques and collectables as well as specialist sections for Advertising Items and Postcards. Please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment or to chat with a valuer for further advice. Coin entries are also invited now for entry into the specialist sale in February.
