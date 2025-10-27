If you are having a dilemma regarding your dining arrangements on Christmas day then panic no more, as Smiths have several large dining tables in the sale and even the sets of chairs to match if needed. Two of the Victorian mahogany dining tables include interleaves so that they could easily extend to accommodate all the family when required and then be reduced back down to half the size for everyday use. It is no secret that formal dining furniture is at an all time low - so now might be the perfect time to snap up a bargain and impress your guests.