Smiths Auctions in Newent are now busily preparing the catalogue for their New Year auction to be held on January 2-3. With over fourteen hundred lots and nearly four thousand photographs to be taken, the process takes the whole auction team almost two weeks from start to finish. The catalogue will be uploaded by December 17, giving buyers plenty of time over the holiday period to browse a diverse range of beautiful and interesting antiques and collectables. With many people still off work over New Year it could also present an exciting chance to attend the auction in person for a change!