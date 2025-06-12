While chef Heston Blumenthal’s signature snail porridge, formerly made from L’Escargot Anglais snails, is no longer on the menu at his Fat Duck restaurant in Bray, Berkshire, the dish still features at Mr Blumenthal’s Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, while the company also supplies the historic L’Escargot restaurant in Soho and Herefordshire’s own Carriages at Whitestone Business Park.