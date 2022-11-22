Some Forest bus routes saved by new operators
SEVERAL bus routes that were set to be withdrawn by Stagecoach this week have been saved by new operators, Gloucestershire County Council has announced.
But not all of the lost routes could be replaced, and alternative transport options are now being promoted in their stead.
Meanwhile there was a protest at Cinderford bus station last Friday (November 18) about the re-routing of service 24 and the loss of the Kemsley Vale circular service.
Stagecoach served notice in October to withdraw the 25 Mitcheldean, Cinderford and Coleford service, the 710 in Cinderford town, the 748 Westbury to Blaisdon, the 27 from Cinderford to Lydney via Parkend, the 755 in Lydney town and the 761 Beachley, Sedbury and Chepstow service from Sunday (November 20).
But the council say they “acted quickly” to secure replacements and as a result have managed to protect around 350,000 of the half a million journeys which would have been affected by the cuts countywide.
Among those to have been wholly replaced is the 755 Lydney town to Primrose Hill service, which is being run by community operator Lydney Dial-a-Ride on an unchanged timetable from Monday (November 21).
A replacement for the 761 Beachley, Sedbury and Chepstow service will now be provided by Newport Bus, along with the Lydney to Chepstow section of the former 24 service.
The 27 Cinderford to Lydney via Parkend has also been replaced, while a new 24 between Coleford, Cinderford and Gloucester will be operated by Stagecoach, replacing journeys on the current 25.
However, no bids were received for the 710 Cinderford town service, with the council’s on-demand service The Robin and Lydney Dial-a-Ride being promoted as alternatives.
And no arrangements have been made for the lost 748 Westbury to Blaisdon either.
Stagecoach said in October that it was making the cuts to “minimise the impact” of both the pandemic and a national drivers’ shortage on other services in the county.
The council is encouraging people affected to make use of alternative services, while “personal transport planners” will also be on hand, on 0871 200 22 33, for those who need extra help.
Cllr Philip Robinson, cabinet member for education, skills and transport, said: “I promised communities across Gloucestershire that we would work tirelessly to avoid people being left isolated when these routes were cut by Stagecoach.
“In an extremely challenging context, the team have been able to save 350,000, about 70 per cent, of these journeys. Where no bus provider could be found, we are promoting alternative transport solutions such as dial-a-ride, community transport and the new ‘Robin’ service.
“Stagecoach have left many communities across the county high and dry.
“This is unacceptable to the county council and it’s one of the reasons why I reported Stagecoach to the Traffic Commissioner.
“We are not prepared to let Stagecoach get away with treating communities this way.
“The people of Gloucestershire deserve better, and I will remain steadfast in my commitment to them and my efforts in delivering public transport that works.”
Around 20 people joined Adrian Peacy of Ruspidge who organised the protest at Cinderford bus station.
He said: “Mr Peacy said: “I rely on the bus 24 which goes from Lydney to Cinderford but that is being taken off and we will not have a bus service operated by Stagecoach coming up through Blakeney, Soudley and Ruspidge.
“There is the Robin if you book in advance but I don’t think you are guaranteed a seat and that seems to be a lot more complicated especially for the older generation.
“Bus passengers are being left in the lurch.”
Mr Peacy said he would be attending the next meeting of Ruspidge and Soudley Parish Council on Tuesday, December 13 and he hopes others will also attend.
Full details of the changes can be found at www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/november-changes.
