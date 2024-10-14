Smiths Auctions are now inviting final entries for their popular Pre-Christmas sale on November 7-8. With an extensive range of interesting antiques and collectables the sale also includes a special section for silver, gold and jewellery.
All types of jewellery seem to be in demand at the moment with collectors and dealers alike. The November sale is also the perfect opportunity for private buyers to treat themselves or their loved ones to something sparkly for Christmas. Smiths have a devoted clientele of local buyers who always make a bee line to the jewellery cabinet to see what is on offer.
In addition, online bidding platforms enable thousands of internet bidders from around the world to search out what they are looking for. At Smiths last auction there were over twelve hundred bidders who registered for the sale to bid using either’ the-saleroom.com’ or ‘easyliveauctions.com.’ This figure does not include bidders actually in the room during the auction and commission bidders who leave their bids with the auctioneers directly.
A stunning range of contemporary jewellery includes a treasure trove of gold and silver jewellery including good selection of rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets. Prices in this section range from £30 to £6,000 so there really is something to suit everyone’s budget. Final entries of jewellery are invited in order to make the most of the buoyant market and the seasonal boost that Christmas adds.
The silver section is also very popular at this time of year, with some people choosing to give ‘upmarket’ silver gifts for Christmas to family members or friends. These might include photograph frames, perfume bottles, trinket boxes and decorative items.
Other traditional antiques that might appeal to enthusiasts include vesta cases, snuff boxes, compacts and vinaigrettes. Table ware can also prove seasonably favoured - with items such as candlesticks, napkin rings, name place holders and specialist cutlery all appearing more desirable now that autumn and winter are here.
Other sections of the sale include a large collection of Royal Worcester porcelain which can also make an attractive gift for local enthusiasts - with pieces ranging in price from £20 to £800. Other ceramics include a fine Qing dynasty famille verte plate with painted deer and cranes in a landscape. Estimated at £300/£500 its attractive subject matter will make it very desirable to Chinese buyers. It may well end up returning to China, where there is a huge market for antiques which were originally exported in the 18th & 19th centuries.
A large Mason’s ‘Christmas Village’ dinner service should also be in demand and will be sure to add fun to somebody’s dining table on the big day. The collectables section of the sale will also be sure to fly off the shelves as this is such a busy time for the antiques trade who will be looking for interesting and unusual items to tempt their customers. People are always on the hunt for something ‘a little bit unusual or different.’
Smiths are now accepting entries of coins for their New Year sale on January 2-3 which includes a special section for Coins and Notes as well as the usual full range of antiques and collectables.
When Smiths recently collected a consignment of ‘various coins’ from a client the coin consultant was amazed when he found over £40,000 of gold coins in one of the boxes. The client was also very surprised and delighted to discover the value of the coins when Smiths telephoned with the good news. Further entries of coins are invited for this sale with the deadline for entries fast approaching.
Smiths will be accepting entries for the November sale until October 21. Please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.