Hereford and South Herefordshire MP Jesse Norman - whose constituency includes Ross - did not vote on the Rwanda bill last night, seen as a key test of the UK Government’s immigration policy.
MPs vote on the Rwanda bill
North Herefordshire MP Sir Bill Wiggin, who lives in the south of his constituency at Upton Bishop near the Wyeside town, was among Conservatives who helped get the Rwanda Bill over the line though.
The ConservativeHome website lists Mr Norman - who resigned as a government transport minister last month, as among 38 Tory MPs who abstained – though it points out that while many did so “out of opposition to the Bill, some will have missed the vote for other reasons”.
Mr Norman has been asked why he did not vote.
The bill, which would see illegal immigrants relocated to the African nation, is intended to deter illegal migrants from crossing the English Channel or arriving in the UK by other means.
But the government’s proposed solution of deporting them to Rwanda while their asylum applications are considered has so far been thwarted by the courts, which say it contravenes human rights legislation and agreements.
Despite loud opposition from the Tory party's right-wing, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and ex-Immigration Minister Richard Jenrick, who both abstained, PM Rishi Sunak saw off the rebellion by 44 votes, but will still face a battle to get it through Parliament.