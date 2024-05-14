The SOUTH WEST is the eight greenest area in Great Britain according to new research from ecological consultancy Arbtech.
The consultancy analysed data published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) to examine regions and Local Authority Districts (LADs) with the highest number of parks, public gardens and playing gardens within a one kilometre radius on average.
The data showed that the South West has 3.8 public green spaces within a 1km radius on average - putting them in eighth place, slightly behind Scotland who average 3.85.
London topped the green area list with an average of 6.74, with the North West in second. However, the difference between them is significant, with the northern region averaging 4.91.
Andrew Richards, a spokesperson from Arbtech said: “It's interesting to see which areas in Great Britain have the most public green spaces within a kilometre.
“It's perhaps surprising to learn that London is the ‘greenest’ region, but 20% of its area is green space and the region has around 3,000 parks.
“Each green space we visit tells a unique story, reflecting the community's dedication to preserving nature while fostering a space where both the environment and human well-being can flourish together.
“Hopefully this list might inspire people to seek out green spaces nearby, so they can enjoy the benefits of being in the open air and surrounded by nature.”