THE SOUTH WEST is the least successful region for quitting smoking according to new research.
NHS Stop Smoking Service Data analysed by Go Smoke Free shows 599 smokers per 100,000 have self-reported quitting smoking after setting a quit date.
The analysis looked at figures reported by the NHS service between April and September 2023, and scaled the nine regions of the UK against 100,000 smokers.
Local authorities whose results were unknown or not followed up were removed from the data.
The data also showed that the South East has the highest success in people quitting smoking, with 1,226 people per 100,000 smokers in total.
GoSmokeFree said: “When it comes to quitting smoking, the nicotine withdrawals and mental challenges can be very hard to overcome.
Nicotine triggers the release of chemicals that make you feel good which is why it is so hard to quit, but the contents of tobacco in cigarettes can be highly detrimental to your health.
This can be anything from gum disease to lung cancer which is why it is imperative to try and kick the habit.
Areas that have struggled the most with quitting smoking should try multiple methods to help them achieve their goal.”
They added: “These methods can include keeping a smoking diary which allows you to see which times you are most likely to smoke and discover your smoking triggers.
Quitting cold turkey is another method which many find the most daunting as it involves cutting out smoking completely.
Another popular method is switching to vaping. If you struggle with the physical or social aspect of giving up smoking, vaping is less dangerous as it doesn’t contain tobacco smoke like cigarettes do.
You can combat your nicotine addiction by choosing the level of nicotine you want in your vape liquid. These methods will hopefully assist those looking to quit smoking for good and better their health in the long run”.
If you are looking to quit smoking, you can access help via NHS services. You can also speak with your doctor or pharmacist to explore your best options.