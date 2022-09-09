Speech House vintage show will go ahead this weekend
The Speech House Vintage Show will go ahead as planned (Forest Review )
THE popular Speech House vintage vehicle show will go ahead as planned on Sunday (September 11), say orgnisers.
This year’s event, which draws thousands of visitors to the grounds of the Speech House Hotel near Coleford will be a tribute to Her Majesty, say organisers the Forest Vintage Vehicle and Machinery Club.
In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, they say: “Speech House Vintage Show is deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty.We will be celebrating the vintage show as a tribute and will be saluting her during the day and holding a minute”s silence.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”
