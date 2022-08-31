SPINE TUMOUR OP MUM IS ‘STUCK IN ONE ROOM’
NINE months after being released from hospital after major spinal surgery, Carianne Holford says she is still battling to get a suitable home.
Ms Halford last year underwent a seven-and-half opertion at Southmead Hospital to remove a tumour from her spine.
But after being released from a spinal unit in Salisbury in January, she is still waiting to be re-housed in suitable accommodation.
In the meantime she is largely confined to one room at her home in Puzzle Close, Bream and her son, Harry, who has autism spectrum disorder, has had to go and live with his grandmother.
The Forest Council says it is unable to comment on individual cases but demand for accessible homes is much greater than the number available.
Ms Halford is now paralysed and uses a wheelchair and has started a petition on the Change.org website which has already got some 480 supporters.
She said: “I’ve always been independent and to have a big change in your life and to then not be supported to stay independent and not feel like I’m a burden is wrong.
‘‘I’m a single parent with three children and they are saying there is no accessible housing for my family.
‘‘For the last eight months I’ve been living in my living room with no access to a bathroom, no access to a kitchen.
‘‘I have to sleep and live in my living room.
“I keep getting told they’ve found a property but its got steps and this has happened three times and with the fourth the builders didn’t want to do the adaptations.”
Ms Halford said she had been ‘failed by the system’.
“I was in the spinal unit from August and I came home in January but I’ve not had much support or help in finding a property.
“I’m waiting for carers but I was failed by the system when I came out of hospital. I was told I had an emergency care plan and care package but none of it came forward.
“I have to use a commode to go to the toilet which is very difficult as a spinal patient.”
She is cared for by her mother and her eldest daughter, Gabrielle, who is 19.
She said: “I need a property with slightly wider doors and accessible bathroom and kitchen and a lift or a bungalow.
“I’m constantly getting told there are none available.
“They are building new houses all the time but they are telling me they can’t make one wheelchair accessible.
“It makes my day-to-day living difficult. If I’ve got nobody I’m stuck in my living room.
“I haven’t got the basic right to use a bathroom and I have to rely on somebody to get me a drink or food.
“My son lives with my mother because he has autism spectrum disorder and I can’t ensure his safety because I can’t get upstairs.
“I’ve had this life-changing thing happen to me and I’m having to battle so I can live a life.
“The way I am living is unfair, I wouldn’t treat an animal like it.”
A spokesman for the Forest Council said: “The Housing Service is unable to discuss or disclose information on specific applicant’s housing arrangements because we are restricted by data protection laws and confidentiality.
“The demand for affordable and social housing in our district is much higher than the number of homes available.
“The council has a choice-based lettings housing scheme in place, HomeseekerPlus.
“This meets all legal requirements and is designed to help those most in housing need by providing a fair and transparent system by which people are prioritised for social housing.
“Applicants are also supported by a housing options approach, which provides realistic advice and promotes other housing options where applicable.
“The Forest Of Dean District Council work with multiple partners across the county on a range of housing related issues.
“Anyone with housing-related issues can contact the Housing Team for advice on their options by registering via our Ask for Help portal on our website, www.fdean.gov.uk/housing/ or by emailing the Housing Team at [email protected] or telephoning 01594 810000 and asking for the Housing Team.”
Ms Halford’s petition is available at www.change.org/p/accessible-housing-for-disabled-women-confined-to-one-room-no-access-to-bathroom-kitchen
