But you don’t need to attend an official litter pick to make a difference, I’m a strong advocate of ‘plogging’ – a movement where people pick up rubbish whilst walking the dog/skateboarding/scooting or jogging. Plogging is a change of attitude and having active local ploggers means we don’t see the same bits of rubbish stuck on our roads and hedgerows for months on end. It feels good to be part of the solution to this unsightly problem.”