A SMALL group of litter pickers finally managed to avoid this week’s wet weather to complete a quick clean up at Wyesham as part of the Keep Wales Tidy #CaruCymru’s Spring Clean-up.
In 40 minutes they collected 4 bags full of mainly crisp packets, sweet wrappers and plastic bottles, but also including whisky bottles and a discarded roll of heavy wet old carpet.
The Spring Clean Cymru event is an annual initiative that aims to inspire communities across Wales to come together to clean up the local areas that they live, work and visit.
Keep Wales Tidy say “Litter picking can be a fun, free activity that can benefit your health, wellbeing, and sense of pride in your community. So go grab a litter picker, get outdoors and show some love for Wales this spring.”
Cllr Emma Bryn said – “Thanks to the wonderful volunteers who braved the wet weather today, even one bag of litter collected can make a huge difference to our local environment. We are lucky in Wyesham to have many volunteers who litter-pick on a regular basis, and it’s nice that Spring Clean Cymru encourages more people to help their local community by getting involved.
But you don’t need to attend an official litter pick to make a difference, I’m a strong advocate of ‘plogging’ – a movement where people pick up rubbish whilst walking the dog/skateboarding/scooting or jogging. Plogging is a change of attitude and having active local ploggers means we don’t see the same bits of rubbish stuck on our roads and hedgerows for months on end. It feels good to be part of the solution to this unsightly problem.”
Spring Clean Cymru is part of Caru Cymru (a Welsh phrase meaning ‘Love Wales’) – Keep Wales Tidy’ biggest ever initiative to eradicate litter and waste.
To take part in Spring Clean Cymru, visit www.keepwalestidy.cymru