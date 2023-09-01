BUS services in the Forest have undergone some timetable changes this week in a bid to improve their punctuality.
Operator Stagecoach says the changes to timings on services 22, 23, 24, 32, 33, 35 and 36 will help timetables “more acurately reflect journey times”.
A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “Our priority for 2023 is improving punctuality across our services so our passengers can rely on us.”
They added: “Following a review of journeys and routes a number of improvements and additions have been made to timetables so they more accurately reflect journey times. This will, in turn, make travel planning easier and improve punctuality for passengers.”
The company says the introduction of a 7.35am service from Gloucester to Coleford will make mornings easier for pupils travelling to the Dean Academy in Lydney.
But Stagecoach says it is withdrawing the 82 from Viney Hill and Parkend to the Gloucestershire College campus at Cinderford after the college withdrew funding.
It is advising students to contact the college about alternative travel arrangements. The spokesperson added: “These adjustments will more closely reflect journey times, improving the accuracy of our timetables so our passengers can be assured of arrival and departure times and have confidence in their local services, making travel planning easier.
“Times will be tweaked throughout the timetables with journeys starting earlier or later for most services so customers used to catching a particular service should familiarise themselves with the changes.”
Services in Gloucester have also undergone timetable changes this week.
Rachel Geliamassi, Managing Director, Stagecoach West says: “The improvements we’re introducing to services in and around Gloucester and the Forest of Dean on Sunday will improve reliability and make travel in the region so much easier for our passengers.
“We want our passengers to have complete confidence in our services and think of taking the bus before any other mode of transport.
“Following customer and driver feedback and having looked closely at trip timings, the changes we’re introducing from September 3 should improve punctuality and, ultimately, reliability for passengers.”
For more information visit www.stagecoachbus.com