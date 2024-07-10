THE decision to cancel Tuesday’s (July 9) Hozier concert at Chepstow Racecourse just hours beforehand due to flooding has provoked a storm of protest from disgruntled fans, some who flew and travelled from as far away as Scotland.
The show will not be rescheduled owing to other commitments, but organisers who made the announcement at lunchtime say refunds will be issued automatically.
But fans have lined up to slam the last minute decision as “appalling” and “stupid”.
Katrine Kelly posted: “Shocking management of the events team and Chepstow Racecourse.
“This is the UK, it always rains and what we have had recently is no more than usual.
“All day travelling, no refund from the hotel and short notice cancellation - appalling.
“I am sure the races will continue on as planned this weekend.
“Meanwhile the rest of us count our financial losses with utter sadness at a long awaited and planned for event that was inadequately planned for and considered by the event organisers.”
Susan Cooper added: “Travelling from Looe Cornwall, outfits bought, excited for months, booked time off... got 1/2 hour away to have to travel back again...”
Esther Joy Roberts posted: “Mid day? Are you kidding me? Travelled from Scotland, via Birmingham.”
And Carla Hughes added: “My friends have flown over for this this morning, poor communication from the racecourse! Surely a decision could have been made last night??”
Jean Slein said: “Both Daughter and I so upset and gutted, travelled 3.5 hrs to find out it had been cancelled, was soooo excited and looking forward to her first ever gig wanted it to be an exceptionally awesome Irish artist , when will you be back to the UK?”
The cancellation followed shows by Shania Twain and Tom Jones at the racecourse the previous Friday and Saturday as part of the Summer Sessions series.
A spokesperson for event organiser Cuffe and Taylor said: "Making this decision was extremely difficult for us, especially knowing that many of you planned your travels around the tour schedule.
"Unfortunately, due to the persistent heavy rainfall, the ground conditions left us with no other option. Both the concert arena and car parks are waterlogged and flooded.
"Despite our efforts to pump out the water and take corrective measures, the ongoing rain has prevented these efforts from being successful.
"Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments. We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologise to the incredible Hozier community for the inconvenience and disappointment.”
Irish musician Hozier posted: "Absolutely gutted to hear that the show tonight for Chepstow Summer Sessions has had to be cancelled due to flooding conditions.
“My sincere apologies to everyone who had a ticket for this evening, especially those who have made travel arrangements.
"Refunds will be issued automatically by the promoter. There’s nothing I can offer at this time beyond my sincere apologies and gratitude for your support. I hope we can do it again, Chepstow.”
Meanwhile, Ladies Day is still scheduled to go ahead at the racecourse today (Friday, July 12).