THE ancient rivalry between Welsh and English was played out in Chepstow as the town marked the 500th anniversary of the granting of the town’s charter.
A day of events began with a blessing and fanfare at St Mary’s Church followed by a procession to the Town Arch.
At the arch there was another fanfare – organised by Brian Ellam of Chepstow Music Centre, singing from the Dell School choir, an address by a ‘Tudor burgess’.
The charter was granted in 1524 by Charles Somerset, 1st Earl of Worcester and one of the powerful Marcher Lords who were appointed by kings of England to guard the border – or Marches – with Wales.
There was also an ‘angry’ scene as locals trying to enter the walled town from Welsh Street were charged a penny for the privilege.
But one of the burgesses promised: “My Lord may be assured it will be our pleasure to deal with such miscreants, scoundrels and rascals that are found within our walls in a manner befitting their misdeeds!”
The commemoration was organised by Chepstow Town Council and the Chepstow Society with sponsorship from Bidfood and St Mary’s Collectables.
There were performances throughout the day, which also featured performances by Divertimenti, U3A recorder group, , Tudor Syndicate with guest Alex White, Widders Border Morris Dancers, Chepstow Male Voice Choir, Bristol Waites, Chepstow Folk Dance Club, Chepstow Choral Society, Chepstow Chatelaine, The Singing Club and Ty Croeso.
Members of the U3A’splay reading group performed a mummer play in White Lion Square based on the legend of Robin Hood and the High Street was full with stalls run by local groups such as the Friends of Chepstow Library, Chepstow Archaelogical Group, Friends of the Dell, the Chepstow-Cormeilles Twinning Association and the Chepstow Society.
There were street games near the Arch in Cormeilles Square and children’s games and activities in the Gatehouse and there birds of prey were on display outside Chepstow Castle
The Chepstow Society also led historical walks around the town and there was the opportunity to see inside the Town Arch.
The day culminated with a concert at St Mary’s Church.