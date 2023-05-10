The streets of Ross-on-Wye are set to sparkle with a new initiative by the local Town Council. In a dedicated effort to uphold the cleanliness and beauty of this charming town, the Council has proudly introduced a new member to their team - Pete Jones, the Town Centre Cleansing Operative.
Jones, already a familiar face in the heart of the town, is charged with ensuring that the cleanliness standards of the area are maintained at an elevated level. His principal focus will be the bustling Town Centre and the surrounding regions, but his commitment extends to offering support to all Council areas.
Especially on market days and weekends, Jones will serve as a visible symbol of the town's commitment to cleanliness, playing a pivotal role in managing key spaces as welcoming centres for both community members and visitors alike.
The newly appointed operative's routine will involve specified daily routes across the town centre, ensuring that standards are not only maintained but also enhanced. This includes a deeper, ongoing cleansing of shopping areas and the town's 'gateways', further boosting Ross-on-Wye's already charming appeal.
Speaking about the new addition to the team, Operations Manager Duncan Rowe expressed his hopes that Jones' presence would encourage a culture of shared responsibility among local residents, shop owners, and traders. This collective effort, Rowe suggested, could greatly enhance the town centre's image and cleanliness.
"This proactive engagement will actively address the issue at its source and over time improve and reduce the litter within the 'Heart of Ross'," Rowe said. "This will raise the current standards provided by the existing Herefordshire County Council contract and ensure that these areas are maintained in line with the local needs and ambitions of the Town Council."