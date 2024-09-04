SEASIDE fun came to Ross-on-Wye last week when a pop-up beach arrived at the Rope Walk.
Over the week hundreds of children took advantage of the facility provided by Ross Town Council and coincided with activities put on by Visit Herefordshire’s Summer of Fun.
The pop-up beach was one of a series of events that were made possible from the funding provided by Welsh Water, Herefordshire Council and Herefordshire County Bid as part of the Ross Recovery Strategy following the town’s flooding in May.
The pop-up beach enabled families to relax while youngsters can play around in the sand, dig with the spades or build sandcastles.
Other free entertainment included Punch and Judy Shows, a circus skills workshop provided by Jitterbug Circus and face painting and balloon modelling with Looby Lou Parties.
Ross Town Council also provided free packed lunches to eligible families.
Councillor Ed O’Driscoll said: “The pop-up beach proved very popular and it shows there is a need for this sort of activity in the summer holidays.
“I would like the town to have something next year. I don’t know what form this would take place as this was made possible through obtaining the various grants that became available following the flooding.
“I wouldn’t want another flooding episode to blight the town to provide the funding for another event.
“The pop-up beach has proved to be very popular and has given us plenty of thoughts on what we can do next year.”