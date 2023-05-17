The talk focussed on asparagus production with explanations of varieties and production issues. John brought examples to show the size of crowns that were planted, including one mature one weighing around 30kgs. Members were able to sample the different varieties. It is a very labour intensive crop to produce and Cobrey Farms employ up to 1400 people at various sites. These employees come largely from outside the EU now. A significant number work in the packhouse which supplies packed asparagus to all the major supermarkets.