An excellent talk on food production in general and Asparagus and wine production in particular in the Ross area was given by Mr John Chinn of Cobrey Farms.
John is the third generation of farmers at Cobrey. It extends to some 1500 hectares, predominantly in South Herefordshire and is now under the daily supervision of John’s sons, Christopher and Henry. The farm produces asparagus, blueberries, crisping potatoes, fine beans, sugar snap peas, rhubarb, wheat, oil seed rape, as well as having a small vineyard.
The talk focussed on asparagus production with explanations of varieties and production issues. John brought examples to show the size of crowns that were planted, including one mature one weighing around 30kgs. Members were able to sample the different varieties. It is a very labour intensive crop to produce and Cobrey Farms employ up to 1400 people at various sites. These employees come largely from outside the EU now. A significant number work in the packhouse which supplies packed asparagus to all the major supermarkets.
Cobrey Farms supply around 70 per cent of the British Asparagus crop and has developed the growing of the crop from the traditional period of 6 weeks up to six months
John described how robotic pickers are developing. They are not quite there yet but he is confident they will be in the next few years. They will act in a swarm, talking to each other and checking that all areas are covered. It is a good indication of the potential for Artificial Intelligence.
John concluded his talk by explaining the subtleties of wine production and made samples of the Castle Brook sparkling wine available for tasting, much to the added appreciation of the members who all thoroughly enjoyed the presentation.
