A POPULAR Forest of Dean arts and crafts shop said it will continue its focus on community and urges residents to shop local, following a recent move to Taurus Crafts.
The Crafty Foxes Den, which was formerly located in Bream, officially moved to its new premises at the start of October. The business is a unique gift shop which offers a range of gifts, souvenirs, arts and crafts. However, it also supports local artists and authors.
The business is owned by Forest of Dean born Claire Smith and business partner Sylwia Kozlowska.
Claire Smith said: “Sylwia was renting a shelf from me in the Bream shop and we were chatting one day where I mentioned I needed a bigger shop because it got so popular and many people wanted to rent spaces - there was barely room to move about.
“Sylwia said she would love a shop too. As I needed to expand, we said we’d look at it. This shop in Taurus Crafts became available, we went for it and we were chosen. It’s amazing! We have around 54 local artists, crafters, photographers and authors - along with the stuff we make.”
The move to Taurus Crafts has many advantages for the pair. Its new location is right at the heart of the arts and crafts community within the Forest of Dean, and has been a welcome addition.
Sylwia Kozlowska said: “There was no stress at all with the move. We fitted in really well and there’s lots of positivity from customers. People come back, they love the shop. We are really happy.
“People here are amazing and everyday we get to meet new people. It’s a community here and everyone is so supportive.”
Jake Hewett, Events and Venue Manager at Taurus Crafts said: “Sylwia and Claire have both been an absolutely fantastic addition to the site. They always try to find different ways for us to be more inclusive and how they can work alongside us.
“I hope they continue doing what they’re doing! It’s good to see they have new ideas and they’ve brought in a great new customer base.”
The shop has already proven a hit, with plenty of customers having visited since the move. In the lead up to Christmas, Claire and Sylwia said they want to continue supporting local businesses and artists, whilst also offering something for everyone. Products range in price which suits different budgets, and are hand-crafted with care.
Lara Agnew, one of the crafters featured in the shop said: “There’s a lot of love and personality in every item and it’s all unique.”
The previous shop in Bream is now called Spirit and Stone Oddities and is run by Claire’s daughter Sophie Smith and Phoebe Dickenson. It’s an alternative shop which offers a range of handmade jewellery, bone crafts, entomology, natural skincare, crystals and art.
There's a lot to see in the shop
