Two members of the Woods Of Whitchurch team have shaved their heads in memory of their friend and colleague Caro, who sadly lost her fight against cancer aged 38, in March 2023.
They have raised funds for St Michael’s Hospice and are well on the way to doubling their initial target of £2,500.
At the event in Whitchurch, Ross on Wye earlier in September. Adam, Mick and Richy had a ‘number 3’ cut and Lucy and Niall shaved their heads watched by a large crowd. Many local businesses contributed to the event which was attended by well-wishers and supporters.
Lucy Gardner the proprietor of Woods of Whitchurch commented.
“What a great fundraising day we had. It turned into a fabulous uplifting community event, reminding all of us of how fragile life can be and how we should value each other. Mick, Richy and Adam had their hair cropped and Niall and I braved the shave to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.”
The day was marked by Lucy reading a memory that Caro’s sister Roz had written. A year ago, Roz, Caro and their brother Pete had decided to get a tattoo together. They chose a triangle, each side/point representing each of them. Directly after having their tattoos the three of them visited some of Caro’s favourite photography related haunts. It was a very personal memory and everyone was very moved by Roz sharing the story.
Caro spent her final days in St Michael’s Hospice and so it seemed only right that her life was celebrated with a fundraising event for this fantastic charity.
“Everyone at St Michael’s Hospice is extremely grateful to Adam, Mick, Richy, Lucy and Niall for taking part in this fundraiser in memory of their friend and colleague,” said Matt Ashcroft, Events & Community Fundraising Manager at St Michael’s Hospice.”
“To remember Caro in this way must have been very poignant for the group, and we think it’s a lovely way to remember someone so dear.”
“We’re also thankful to everyone who helped raise such a fantastic sum for St Michael’s Hospice.”
“Support from our community through events like this is vital to the continuing care provided by St Michael’s, and everyone who took part in Cut It Off For Caro should be very proud of their efforts.”
Further details and the current total can be found on the ‘gofundme’ site here https://gofund.me/9fe615cc
Photos by Liz Harris, from Light and Soul photography
Main picture: Mick Proctor, Richy Lewis, Lucy Gardner, Niall Darmody, Adam Darmody.
Below Febe Cattanach, Adam Darmody, Lucy Gardner