The day was marked by Lucy reading a memory that Caro’s sister Roz had written. A year ago, Roz, Caro and their brother Pete had decided to get a tattoo together. They chose a triangle, each side/point representing each of them. Directly after having their tattoos the three of them visited some of Caro’s favourite photography related haunts. It was a very personal memory and everyone was very moved by Roz sharing the story.