Last week the Government announced a significant step in British nuclear power.
Our aim is to have up to a quarter of all the UK’s electricity coming from nuclear energy – a clean, safe, reliable, and abundant supply of homegrown energy. That’s up to 24 gigawatts of electricity coming from nuclear, enough to power 24 million homes across the country.
To help us achieve that aim, we are kickstarting a competition for game-changing small modular reactor (SMR) technology, which could result in billions of pounds of investment. As of last week, companies can now register their interest with Great British Nuclear to secure funding to develop their products.
On top of this competition, we are announcing a grant funding package totalling up to £157 million for companies, supporting the development of new technologies and accelerating advanced nuclear business development across the country.
We also remain committed to mega nuclear projects such as Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C, which we invested £700 million in – helping in our mission to have the cheapest wholesale electricity prices in Europe.
These announcements come as we push ahead with the Great British nuclear organisation itself, placing the UK at the forefront of the global race to deliver cleaner and cheaper energy. We are already world leaders when it comes to nuclear energy, having launched the era of civil nuclear power, and now we are going further to secure the rapid expansion of nuclear power in our energy mix.
It is the Conservatives who are the party of clean, safe, reliable energy. When in power, Labour were opposed to the building of nuclear power stations and it is the case that every single nuclear reactor currently operational in the UK was given permission under a Conservative government.
I am personally keen to see the nuclear industry deliver employment and opportunities for my constituents in the Forest of Dean. I previously campaigned to bring the UK’s first prototype fusion plant to the Severn estuary. Whilst the Government ultimately decided to locate that first plant elsewhere, I continue to engage closely with the Western Gateway partnership – we put together a strong bid, made the shortlist and established a compelling case to be the home of new green technology in the future.
