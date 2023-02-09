The digital noticeboard outside of Coffee #1 in Ross-on-Wye has hit a snag with a technical issue that requires the screen to be replaced.
While the town council is waiting for an estimated time for the repairs, taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief as the cost of the repairs won’t come out of their pockets.
At a recent full council meeting, Cllr Daniel Lister raised concerns about the brightness of the noticeboard, which currently shines at full brightness 24/7, making it a bright presence on the high street. To save energy, Cllr Lister suggested that the boards could power down when not in use.
The digital tourist information points, installed and connected by Fibre Heroes in collaboration with ultra-fast internet provider ZYBRE Broadband, were designed to bring Ross-on-Wye’s tourism industry into the digital age.
They provide instant and direct tourist information profiling local businesses, services, and activities in and around Ross-on-Wye.
The screens will be utilized for more than just tourism information in the future. They will also feature news announcements, local event showcases, and highlight the unique features of Ross-on-Wye. The cost of installing the two digital screens, including ground works, power supply, and broadband connection, was £20,694, all covered by a central government grant, so no local council funds were used.
However, the boards have received mixed responses from residents.
When the signs were first erected resident Charlotte Greenman commented that the sign is: “Too modern a look for a historic town. I agree with the principle of it, but it’s not in-keeping with the market place.”