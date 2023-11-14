A TEENAGER arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old passenger in a fatal crash has been released pending further investigation.
Gwent Police are still appealing for witnesses regarding Sunday's (November 12) mid-day crash involving a silver Ford Fiesta on the Staunton Road between Coleford and Monmouth.
A force spokesperson said yesterday (Tuesday): "A 19-year-old man from the Ceredigion area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the limit of alcohol and drugs.
“He has since been released under investigation.”
Police had said previously: "The collision involved one car – a silver Ford Fiesta.
"Paramedics confirmed that a passenger, a 19-year-old man, from the Ceredigion area, had died at the scene.
"His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers...
"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Staunton Road, between 11.30am and 12pm to contact us."
Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300385485 with any details.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The A4136 road was closed into Sunday evening between Lower Berry Hill and Kymin Road while emergency services and police dealt with the crash scene.