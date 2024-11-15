A FAR-RIGHT teenager who bought several items capable of manufacturing an illegal but viable semi-automatic weapon has been locked up for almost five years.
Owain Roberts, 19, of St Michael Street, Newport, purchased nuts and bolts, steel barrels and metal rods online and used a 3D printer to make parts of an FGC-9 gun.
In this first case of its kind in Gwent, Roberts admitted manufacturing a part/component of a firearm when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court and was sent to a young offenders institution for four years and nine months.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said after sentencing : “In April this year, officers, including specially-trained firearms officers, carried out two warrants at addresses in Newport linked to the defendant.
“Among the items seized were a 3D printer, two laptops, six plastic reels, 3D printed metal barrels and firearm compartments of an FCG-9.”
Cardiff Crown Court heard that FCG stands for “F*** Gun Control”, while in his bedroom at his father’s Clarence Road home, police also found gas masks and night vision goggles.
Prosecutor Rebecca Griffiths stold the court that Roberts, whose mother is American, owned Nazi posters, gun magazines, cannabis, airsoft guns, knives, ingredients to create explosives, and target sheets with holes in and bullets.
A historical United States yellow flag read "don't tread on me"and a JStark sticker on the wall referenced the man who created the FGC-9 pistol to circumvent European firearms law, and used by militia members, terrorists, and drug traffickers.
His phone also had evidence of racist and far-right political messages, such as "beating up Muslims is my pre-workout" and "lefties are weird."
Defence barrister Peter Donnison said he was "genuinely remorseful” and was a "nerd with an interest in mechanical engineering".
PC Tom Meazey, the officer in the case, from Gwent Police’s East Serious Organised Crime team, said after the hearing: “Illegally-held firearms can lead to tragic consequences and devastate innocent people’s lives.
“To own a firearm, including a printable one, is illegal in the UK without a valid firearms certificate.
“Roberts did not have one and his reckless and thoughtless actions in buying items capable of manufacturing a firearm have the potential to put people at the direct risk of harm.
“Fortunately, investigations of this type are rare – the first of its kind for our service – and we’re grateful to the support of the National Crime Agency (NCA) during this complex enquiry.”