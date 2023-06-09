SANDRA Brain has everything wrapped up after nearly 32 years at Forest packaging company Leeways.
The machines at the factory in Churcham were shut down as colleagues joined Sandra for a celebratory lunch to say goodbye.
The company’s HR manager, Tina Coull, said: “Sandra joined us in 1991 and has worked for Leeways Packaging Services Limited for 31.5 years – she always reminds me not to forget the half a year.
“Sandra joined Leeways as a packing operative – the company employed around 30 members of staff then and mainly carried out hand packaging work.
“During her 31 years Sandra has seen so many changes within the group which now employs over 170 staff and has a large bank of high speed machinery.
“Sandra always wore a smile and gave 100 per cent and was always accepting of change.
“She has been a key member of the team and her valuable experience will be sorely missed.”
Sandra lives in Mitcheldean and will be enjoying her retirement with husband Steve.