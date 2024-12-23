Castle Park Primary School, Caldicot officially opened its new multi-use space, the 'Cwtsh', on Monday, December.
This initiative aimed to strengthen the ties between pupils, parents, and the wider community, reflecting the school's commitment to being the heart of the community.
During the festive season, when many families face challenges, the Cwtsh was transformed into a Christmas Community Shop.
This shop provided food, toys, books, and clothing, including festive jumpers, provided for free or as a voluntary donation, to support families in need. Underscoring the dedication of the school and the council to helping families during the holiday season and throughout the year.
The opening event brought together various local stakeholders to celebrate the Cwtsh and explore ways to maximise its potential for the community.
In attendance at the opening was MCC's Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Martyn Groucutt, Catherine Fookes MP for Monmouthshire and John Griffiths MS for Newport East.
The space aimed to foster stronger relationships among families and provide opportunities for collaboration and support within our community.
Cllr Martyn Groucutt, Cabinet Member for Education, shared his enthusiasm: "The Cwtsh represents a fantastic opportunity to bring our community closer together. Schools can be a resource for families, especially in times of need. I look forward to seeing the positive impact the Cwtsh will have on our families and the community."
Welsh Government provided Capital Grant Funding for the project.