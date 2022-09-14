The Forest of Dean house prices dropped in July

The Forest of Dean house prices dropped in JulyHouse prices dropped by 1.7% in the Forest of Dean in July, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 9.9% annual growth – though still the lowest in the South West.
The average the Forest of Dean house price in July was £298,121, Land Registry figures show –a 1.7% decrease on June.
Over the month, the picture was worse than that across the South West, where prices increased 2.7%, and the Forest of Dean underperformed compared to the 2% rise for the UK as a whole.
Across the UK, the the average UK house price leapt by 15.5% in the year to July, marking the biggest increase in 19 years.
But the increase in annual inflation was mainly because of “a base effect” from the falls in prices seen this time last year, as a result of changes in the stamp duty holiday, the ONS said.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Forest of Dean rose by £27,000 – putting the area bottom among the South West’s 29 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in South Hams, where property prices increased on average by 20.8%, to £427,000.
Winners and Losers
Owners of flats fared worst in the Forest of Dean in July – they dropped 1.9% in price, to £126,761 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 3.5%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 1.8% monthly; up 10.9% annually; £396,713 average
- Semi-detached: down 1.5% monthly; up 9.9% annually; £255,574 average
- Terraced: down 1.6% monthly; up 8.7% annually; £208,506 average
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in the Forest of Dean spent an average of £235,000 on their property – £20,000 more than a year ago, and £66,000 more than in July 2017.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £332,000 on average in July – 41.1% more than first-time buyers.
How do property prices in the Forest of Dean compare?
Buyers paid 9.8% less than the average price in the South West (£330,000) in July for a property in the Forest of Dean. Across the South West, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £292,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £493,000 on average, and 1.7 times as much as more than in the Forest of Dean. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times as much as homes in Plymouth (£224,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in July
- The Forest of Dean: £298,121
- The South West:£330,414
- UK: £292,118
Annual growth to July
- The Forest of Dean: +9.9%
- The South West: +20.7%
- UK: +15.5%
Best and worst annual growth in the South West
- South Hams: +20.8%
- The Forest of Dean: +9.9%