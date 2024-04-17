The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 7.6% annual decline.
The average the Forest of Dean house price in February was £285,468, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% decrease on January.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 0.5%, and the Forest of Dean was lower than the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Forest of Dean fell by £24,000 – putting the area 25th among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Stroud, where property prices increased on average by 9.8%, to £352,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Torridge lost 8.4% of their value, giving an average price of £288,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in the Forest of Dean spent an average of £227,000 on their property – £18,000 less than a year ago, but £33,000 more than in February 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £316,000 on average in February – 39.4% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in the Forest of Dean in February – they dropped 0.9% in price, to £123,855 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 11.1%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 0.3% monthly; down 7.7% annually; £375,002 average
- Semi-detached: down 0.2% monthly; down 7.4% annually; £245,838 average
- Terraced: down 0.1% monthly; down 7.4% annually; £202,825 average
How do property prices in the Forest of Dean compare?
Buyers paid 9.9% less than the average price in the South West (£317,000) in February for a property in the Forest of Dean. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £281,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £500,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in the Forest of Dean. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£223,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in February
- The Forest of Dean: £285,468
- The South West: £316,834
- UK: £280,660
Annual change to February
- The Forest of Dean: -7.6%
- The South West: -0.4%
- UK: -0.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Stroud: +9.8%
- Torridge: -8.4%