House prices increased by 4.9% – more than the average for the South West – in the Forest of Dean in July, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.7% over the last year.
The average the Forest of Dean house price in July was £307,202. Land Registry figures show a 4.9% increase on June.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 0.5%, and the Forest of Dean was above the 0.6% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Forest of Dean rose by £8,100 – putting the area eighth among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in South Gloucestershire, where property prices increased on average by 5.8%, to £354,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Torridge lost 5.1% of their value, giving an average price of £288,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in the Forest of Dean spent an average of £244,000 on their property – £7,300 more than a year ago, and £53,900 more than in July 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £339,800 on average in July – 39.2% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in the Forest of Dean in July – they increased 5.1%, to £403,748 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.9%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in the Forest of Dean compare?
Buyers paid 4.1% less than the average price in the South West (£320,000) in July for a property in the Forest of Dean. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £478,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in the Forest of Dean. Cotswold properties cost 2.1 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£224,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in July
- The Forest of Dean: £307,202
- The South West: £320,415
- UK: £289,723
Annual growth to July
- The Forest of Dean: +2.7%
- The South West: +1%
- UK: +2.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- South Gloucestershire: +5.8%
- Torridge: -5.1%