The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 14.3% over the last year.
The average the Forest of Dean house price in December was £319,021, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% increase on November.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 1.8%, and the Forest of Dean was above the 0.4% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Forest of Dean rose by £40,000 – putting the area eighth among the South West’s 29 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Torridge, where property prices increased on average by 17%, to £338,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in West Devon gained 3.7% in value, giving an average price of £327,000.
The average UK house price was £294,000 in December 2022, which was £26,000 higher than 12 months earlier.
It meant prices increased by 9.8% annually in December, slowing from 10.6% annual growth in November, according to the Office for National Statistics.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in the Forest of Dean spent an average of £252,000 on their property – £32,000 more than a year ago, and £79,000 more than in December 2017.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £355,000 on average in December – 41% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in the Forest of Dean in December – they increased 0.5%, to £134,285 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 10.5%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.2% monthly; up 14.1% annually; £425,797 average
- Semi-detached: up 0.2% monthly; up 14.7% annually; £273,141 average
- Terraced: up 0% monthly; up 14.5% annually; £222,004 average
How do property prices in the Forest of Dean compare?
Buyers paid 3.5% less than the average price in the South West (£331,000) in December for a property in the Forest of Dean. Across the South West, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £294,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £504,000 on average, and 1.6 times as much as more than in the Forest of Dean. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times as much as homes in Plymouth (£229,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in December
- The Forest of Dean: £319,021
- The South West:£330,601
- UK: £294,329
Annual growth to December
- The Forest of Dean: +14.3%
- The South West: +8.9%
- UK: +9.8%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Torridge: +17%
- West Devon: +3.7%