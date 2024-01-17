But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 2.9% annual decline.
The average the Forest of Dean house price in November was £306,046, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3% increase on October.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 2.7%, and the Forest of Dean was above the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Forest of Dean fell by £9,200 – putting the area 16th among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in the Forest of Dean spent an average of £241,700 on their property – £6,900 less than a year ago, but £51,600 more than in November 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £339,700 on average in November – 40.5% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in the Forest of Dean in November – they increased 0.7%, to £126,326 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 5.6%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.4% monthly; down 2.7% annually; £407,942 average
- Semi-detached: up 0.1% monthly; down 2.9% annually; £262,346 average
- Terraced: up 0.2% monthly; down 3.1% annually; £214,047 average
How do property prices in the Forest of Dean compare?
Buyers paid 4.1% less than the average price in the South West (£319,000) in November for a property in the Forest of Dean. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £509,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in the Forest of Dean. Cotswold properties cost 2.4 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£213,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in November
- The Forest of Dean: £306,046
- The South West: £319,221
- UK: £284,950
Annual change to November
- The Forest of Dean: -2.9%
- The South West: -4.1%
- UK: -2.1%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Bath and North East Somerset: +4.6%
- Torridge: -6.7%