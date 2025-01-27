The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross to Lea Line, traffic lights for sign works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 10pm January 27 to 5am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• A40, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights for sign works.
• M4, from 9pm January 31 to 6am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 1 exit slip carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, junction 16 and return M4 westbound.
• A40, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross to Huntley, traffic lights with convoy for sign works.
• A40, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights for sign works.
• A40, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham multiway traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• A40, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross to Lea Line, traffic lights for sign works.
• A38, from 9pm February 4 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 1, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A40, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights for sign works.
• M50, from 9pm February 10 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.