The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 9pm March 13 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions between M5 jct eight roundabout to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, lane closure for drainage works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 9pm March 23 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam Roundabout to Over Roundabout lane closures with gap closures for street lighting, diversions via next, junction and return.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 8pm March 14 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 borth directions from A49 Wilton Roundabout to A4137 Marstow jct, carriageway closure for drainage works, filter drain renewal.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 7am April 2 to 4pm April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley. 2-way traffic signals for Severn Trent Water works.
• M48, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions mobile lane closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 7pm April 5 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley traffic lights in place for BT works.
• A40, from 7pm April 5 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Birdwood used as a diversion for BT closure of Grange Court Lane.
• A40, from 7pm April 5 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley traffic lights in place for BT works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.