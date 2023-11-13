The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 7.54am November 10 to 4pm November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 west of Huntley traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8am November 13 to 5pm November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley. Multi-way signals at, junction with Solomons Trump Road for works on behalf of Gigaclear.
• M4, from 9pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• M4, from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm November 15 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M4, from 8pm November 16 to 7am November 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for South Wales Trunk Road agent works, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• A40, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, Over to Highnam - lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• M50, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A40, from 9am November 27 to 4pm December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley. 2-way signals for private residence boundary wall repair.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.