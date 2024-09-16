The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions Queenhill to Hill End, entry and exit slip road closure and traffic signals for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9am September 16 to 3pm September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam Woods to Churcham two-way signals for Horticultural works.
• A40, from 9am to 3pm on September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40, west of Huntley, traffic lights in place for National Grid works.
• A40, from 10am to 3pm on September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Over, traffic lights for drainage works.
• A40, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• A40, from 10am to 2pm on September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, stop and go boards for electrical works.
• A40, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 Both Directions Barrel Lane to Lea carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A40 eastbound, A417 northbound, M50, A449 and A40. Reverse for eastbound. Non motorway traffic via A417 to Ledbury, A449, A40.
• A40, from 9am September 23 to 3pm September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam Woods to Churcham two-way signals for resurfacing.
• A38, from 9pm September 23 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 Both directions M5 jct eight to M50, junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A40, from 9pm September 23 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 westbound, Wilton to Old Forge, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highway and local authority network.
• M5, from 9.30am September 24 to 3.30pm September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit slip lane closure for Gloucestershire County Council grass cutting works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.