The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 9pm October 7 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers rest roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance works.
And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M50, from 9pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for Verge works.
• A40, from 9.30am October 15 to 3.30pm October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Highnam, rolling traffic lights installed by Gigaclear works.
• M50, from 9pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct one to jct 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A417, from 10pm October 15 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip road closed for drainage works, diversion for exit slip to continue northbound, M5, exit, junction 11a, turn and re-join M5 southbound, exit, junction 12. Alternatively exit at M5, junction 13 and follow A38 northbound to junction 12, diversion for entry slip via M5 to junction 13 and return northbound.
• M50, from 9pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 9pm October 16 to 6am October 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for wide load movements, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• M50, from 9pm October 18 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct three to jct 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M50, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, Gorsley to Dymock, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M50, from 9pm October 25 to 6am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.