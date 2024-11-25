The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam to Churcham traffic signals for carriageway surveys.
• A40, from 6am November 11 to 6pm November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights installed by LAST MILE ELECTRICITY LIMITED.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M50, from 9am November 25 to 7pm November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M5, from 9pm November 25 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 11A to junction 12, lane closure for Electrical works.
• M4, from 7pm December 2 to 6am December 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M50, from 8pm December 5 to 4am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• M50, from 9pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 9pm December 9 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.