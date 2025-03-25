The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M50, from 9pm February 17 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
• A449, from 9pm March 17 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• M50, from 9am March 3 to 6pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm March 24 to 6am March 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M4, from 9pm March 26 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge. M49 traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5, junction 16 and return to M48.
• A40, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, Over to Highnam lane closure for horticulture.
• M4, from 9pm March 28 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M4, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.