• M4, from 9pm March 26 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge. M49 traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5, junction 16 and return to M48.