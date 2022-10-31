The Forest of Dean road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week
Subscribe newsletter
The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 2am July 14 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, Severn Bridge lane closure 24 / seven for main cable inspection and bridge maintenance works.
• M48, from 7pm June 22 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge - Lane closure for main cable inspection works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 8.30am to 3.30pm on November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope traffic lights installed by National Grid for tree cutting.
• M48, from 7pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound and westbound, Highnam to Over roundabout, Gloucester lane closures and traffic signals for carriageway surveys, eastbound, left-hand turn onto B4215 closed. Diversion via A40 eastbound to Over roundabout and return.
• M48, from 7pm November 9 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• A40, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, Highnam to Over roundabout, Gloucester lane closure for carriageway surveys, No access to Linton Farm from eastbound, carriageway. Diversion via Over roundabout.
• M4, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closed overnight for bridge maintenance. Includes westbound, safety lane closure. Diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.