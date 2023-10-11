The Forest of Dean's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Dursley Cross used as a diversion route for BT closure of Glasshouse Hill local road.
• M4, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• M4, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm October 11 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 7am October 16 to 5pm October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope traffic lights for Gigaclear works.
• M48, from 6am October 21 to 8pm October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A40, from 8am October 23 to 4pm October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood, 2-way traffic signals for Severn Trent Water works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.