The Forest of Dean's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M50, from 8pm December 5 to 4am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• M50, from 9pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.
• M50, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct one to jct 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A449, from 9pm December 12 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 3, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A40, from 10pm December 16 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 eastbound and westbound, Huntley to Lea, junction - carriageway closure for maintenance works. Light vehicles diverted via Bradley Ct Rd and A4136. HGVs diverted via A40, A417, M50 and A449 to re-join A40.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.