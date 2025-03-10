The Forest of Dean's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 9pm February 17 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
• M50, from 9am March 3 to 6pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm March 10 to 6am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M5, from 10pm March 12 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 14 to junction 13 single lane running and convoy working on Michaelwood Services entry slip road for electrical works.
• A449, from 9pm March 17 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• M5, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 12 - hard shoulder running for weather station upgrade.
• M5, from 8pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 12 - single lane running for weather station upgrade.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.