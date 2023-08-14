The Forest of Dean's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood to Highnam roundabout traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M4, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M4, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 22 lane closure for coring surveys.
• A449, from 9pm August 21 to 6am August 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct four to jct two, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.