The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M48, from 7pm August 7 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm August 7 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• M4, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M50, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct four to jct 2, lane closure for drainage works.
• M4, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for OGI (broadband South Wales) works.
• M50, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, jct two to jct four, carriageway closure for drainage.
• M48, from 7pm August 9 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M48, from 7pm August 9 to 6am August 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closed for structure maintenance works. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M5, from 8am to 6pm on August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 hard shoulder closure for CCTV surveys.
• M5, from 8am to 6pm on August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 14 hard shoulder closure for CCTV surveys.
• M4, from 9pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closures for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M4, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 22 lane closure for coring surveys.
• A449, from 9pm August 21 to 6am August 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct four to jct two, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.