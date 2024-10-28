The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 9pm October 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers rest roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance works.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 10pm October 28 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Birdwood traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A40, from 9pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, Highnam Rbt to Over Rbt, lane closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 9am to 2pm on November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, stop and go boards for electrical works.
• M5, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 13 to junction 14 Michaelwood Services entry and exit slip roads closed and lane closures for inspections.
• M4, from 7pm November 5 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions, junction 1 to junction 2 - lane closure for electrical works.
• M4, from 7pm November 6 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closed for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm November 6 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M5, from 10pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit slip road closed for drainage, diversion via M5 northbound to junction 11a and return to exit.
• A40, from 6am November 11 to 6pm November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights installed by LAST MILE ELECTRICITY LIMITED.
• A40, from 7pm November 11 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Highnam traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M50, from 9pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct one to jct 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 9pm November 11 to 6am November 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.