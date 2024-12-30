The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam to Huntley mobile lane closures for drainage.
• A40, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, Over Rbt to Highnam Rbt, lane closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3pm on January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Highnam to Churcham traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A40, from 7pm January 3 to 11.59pm January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A40, from 8am to 4pm on January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, Churcham, mobile lane closure for Horticultural works.
• M4, from 8pm January 6 to 6am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 8am to 4pm on January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham, stop and go boards for horticultural works.
• M4, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A40, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 westbound, Wilton to Dixton, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highway and local authority network.
• M48, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A40, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross to Lea Line, traffic lights for sign works.
• A40, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 used as a diversion route for Barrel Lane closure.
• A40, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 used as a diversion route for Hinders Lane closure.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.