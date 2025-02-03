The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross to Huntley, traffic lights with convoy for sign works.
• A40, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights for sign works.
• A40, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross to Lea Line, traffic lights for sign works.
• A40, from 9.30am February 4 to 3.30pm February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Lea, stop and go boards for surveys.
• A40, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham multiway traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• A38, from 9pm February 4 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 1, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A40, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights for sign works.
• A40, from 7pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood, traffic lights installed by Gigaclear.
• M50, from 9pm February 10 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 7pm February 12 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights installed by Gigaclear.
• M50, from 9pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8am February 17 to 6pm February 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Forest Gate (A436) to Lea Lines (B4224) - carriageway closed for survey works, westbound, diversion for light traffic via A4136, B4224. Eastbound, in reverse, westbound, diversion for heavy traffic via A417, M50, A449, A40. Eastbound, in reverse.
• A449, from 9am February 17 to 3.30pm February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction A449 to junction A417, diversion route for off-network event.
• A40, from 6pm February 17 to 6am February 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley to Hopeswood Park. Multiple 2-way signals set-ups for survey works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.